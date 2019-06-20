Nick Wright: Jimmy Butler would be another ‘combustible, bullheaded personality’ that the Rockets don’t need
Nick Wright shares his thought on reports the Houston Rockets are expected to aggressively pursue Jimmy Butler. Nick explains why Butler's personality would not be a good fit with Houston after dealing with on-going drama with James Harden and Chris Paul.
