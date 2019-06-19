Nick Wright: Celtics squandered the biggest heist in NBA history
- Al Horford
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Boston Celtics
- Brooklyn Nets
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kyrie Irving
- Nick Wright
-
The Boston Celtics expect Kyrie Irving and Al Horford to leave in free agency. Nick Wright explains how things went wrong in Boston since the 2013 Celtics / Nets trade.
