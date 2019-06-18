Shaq: Lakers should target Kemba Walker or Kawhi Leonard…’ I gotta go for the 1-2-3 punch.’
Video Details
Shaquille O'Neal joins today's show to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers. Shaq disagrees the Lakers are the new title favorites with the addition of Anthony Davis. Hear Shaq's free agency plan for the Lakers to get back to prominence.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618