Cris Carter on Anthony Davis: The Lakers needed a young superstar next to The King
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Pacific
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
Cris Carter shares his thoughts on the Los Angeles Lakers coming to a trade agreement with the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis. Hear how Cris thinks LeBron James and AD will mesh for the Lakers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618