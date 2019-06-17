Cris Carter reports Kawhi Leonard will consider 5 teams in free agency
Ahead of NBA free agency, Cris Carter reports Kawhi Leonard will consider 5 teams including the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks and Nets in free agency, with Toronto as the current favorite.
