Nick Wright thinks the Warriors’ dynasty is over after Klay Thompson suffers ACL injury
Video Details
Klay Thompson suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in Golden State's Finals loss. Nick Wright explains how Klay's injury will force the Warriors to rethink next season and why he thinks their dynasty is over. Do you agree with Nick?
