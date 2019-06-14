Nick Wright: Raptors winning their 1st title is the ‘greatest moment in Canadian basketball history’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Golden State Warriors
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- Toronto Raptors
- West
- West
-
The Toronto Raptors dethroned the Golden State Warriors in six games to win their first ever NBA Championship. Nick Wright explains why their collective effort led to this monumental moment.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618