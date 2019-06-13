Cris Carter on Steve Kerr’s comments: ‘This made me feel like Kevin Durant didn’t have a chance’
Video Details
Cris Carter talks about Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr's comments saying that KD was ‘cleared to play by everybody involved’. Hear why CC believes Kevin Durant received 'bad advice'.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618