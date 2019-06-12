Cris Carter believes we will see the best from Kevin Durant after he recovers
Cris Carter believes we will see the best from Kevin Durant after he recovers. Hear why thinks Kevin Durant's would've second guessed his decision to return, if he had better influences surrounding him.
