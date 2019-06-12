Chris Mannix doesn’t think KD’s injury will stop teams from offering him a max contract
Video Details
Chris Mannix doesn't think KD's injury will stop teams from offering him a max contract. Hear why Chris thinks there's 'multiple teams' who would gladly give KD a contract.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618