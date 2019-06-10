Nick Wright: Kawhi Leonard ‘gets the title’ as best player if Raptors win the NBA Finals
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kawhi Leonard
- Nick Wright
- Toronto Raptors
- Undisputed
-
Nick Wright makes the case for why Kawhi Leonard easily being the best player in the playoffs can in-turn make him the best player in the world if the Toronto Raptors finish the job in the NBA Finals.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618