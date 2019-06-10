Sarah Kustok explains how Kawhi, Nick Nurse and Raptors’ defense have neutralized the Warriors
Sarah Kustok joins today's show to discusses the Toronto Raptors. Hear Sarah break down how Nick Nurse, Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors' defense have been able to dominate the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals.
