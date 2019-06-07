Cris Carter sheds light on Kyrie Irving trying to recruit Kevin Durant to come to the Nets
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Brooklyn Nets
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Golden State Warriors
- Kevin Durant
- Kyrie Irving
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Cris Carter discusses reports that Kyrie Irving is serious about joining the Brooklyn Nets and possibly recruiting Kevin Durant to join him.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618