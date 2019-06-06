Nick Wright on Raptors’ Game 3 win against the Warriors: ‘Everyone showed up, everyone did their job’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Golden State Warriors
- Kawhi Leonard
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- Story of the Day
- Toronto Raptors
- West
- West
-
Nick Wright reacts to the Toronto Raptors 123-109 Game 3 win against the Golden State Warriors. Hear what Nick had to say about Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors Game 3 performance.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618