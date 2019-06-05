Nick Wright: Steph Curry needs a ‘it’s me against the world’ mentality in Game 3
Nick Wright explains how the pressure on Steph Curry tonight with no Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson questionable to go for the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals.
