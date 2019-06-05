Cris Carter has high expectations for OBJ and Baker Mayfield in Cleveland
Cris Carter discusses Odell Beckham Jr. arriving at Cleveland Browns mini camp Tuesday. Cris says this is the best team OBJ has played on with the addition of Baker Mayfield and explains why he has high expectations for the Browns this season.
