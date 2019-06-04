Cris Carter reacts to Andre Iguodala’s comment about protecting Steph Curry’s legacy
Video Details
- Andre Iguodala
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Golden State Warriors
- Pacific
- Story of the Day
- West
- West
-
Cris Carter reacts to recent comments from Andre Iguodala’s comment 'protecting' Steph Curry's legacy. Hear why Cris isn't buying Iggy's comments.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618