Nick Wright explains why Draymond Green is the front-runner for Finals MVP through 2 games
Nick Wright explains why Draymond Green has made a strong case for NBA Finals MVP over Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard through the first 2 games. Do you agree with Nick?
