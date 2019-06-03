Antoine Walker explains why the last possession of Game 2 shows the Raptors’ inexperience
NBA Champion Antoine Walker breaks down the last possession of the Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors Game 2. Antoine explains how the missed opportunity showed the Raptors inexperience.
