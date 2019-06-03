Nick Wright and Cris Carter react to the Warriors’ Game 2 win over Raptors
Nick Wright and Cris Carter react to the Golden State Warriors 109-104 Game 2 win over the Toronto Raptors. Hear what they had to say about the Warriors' win despite losing Klay Thompson to injury.
