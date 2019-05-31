Nick Wright responds to reports that Kevin Durant could return by Game 3 of the NBA Finals
Video Details
Nick Wright reacts to the reports that Kevin Durant could return to the court for the Golden State Warriors as early as Game 3, but likely Game 4. Hear how Nick thinks this can change the NBA Finals.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618