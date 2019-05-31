Nick Wright and Cris Carter explain if the Warriors need Kevin Durant during the NBA Finals
Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss the Golden State Warriors losing 118-109 in Game 1. Hear them break down if Kevin Durant is necessary for the team to win this NBA Finals.
