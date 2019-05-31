Nick Wright: ‘Pascal Siakam was the biggest reason’ the Raptors won Game 1 vs. Warriors
-
Nick Wright breaks down how the Toronto Raptors won Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors. He gives a lot of the credit to the play of Pascal Siakam.
