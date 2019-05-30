Nick Wright explains why Steph Curry has more at stake in the NBA Finals than Kawhi Leonard
Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss whether Kawhi Leonard or Stephen Curry has more at stake in this 2019 NBA Finals. Hear why Nick thinks Curry has more to prove in this championship series. Do you agree with Nick?
