Cris Carter: Boogie Cousins ‘isn’t a role player’ — he’s not ready for championship basketball
- DeMarcus Cousins
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Golden State Warriors
- Pacific
- Toronto Raptors
- West
- West
-
Cris Carter react to reports DeMarcus Cousins could return and play in the NBA Finals. Cris doesn’t believe Cousins is prepared for the playoffs.
