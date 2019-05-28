Nick Wright breaks down the best scenario for a Lonzo Ball – Bradley Beal trade
Video Details
- Bradley Beal
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- LeBron James
- Lonzo Ball
- Lonzo Ball
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- Southeast
- Washington Wizards
- West
- West
-
Nick Wright and Cris Carter react to reports the Washington Wizards are interested in trading Lonzo Ball for Bradley Beal. Nick and Cris weigh in on if Beal is a good fit for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618