Nick Wright: Kawhi Leonard without question was the best player coming out of this series
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Central
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kawhi Leonard
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Nick Wright
- Toronto Raptors
-
Nick Wright reacts to Kawhi Leonard leading the Toronto Raptors to the franchise's first NBA Finals. Hear what Nick had to say about Kawhi's performance in this series against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618