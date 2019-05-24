Nick Wright: Kevin Durant is a ‘luxury’ — Warriors can win title without him
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss Golden State's title chances without Kevin Durant. Hear why Nick insists the Warriors can win this year's title without KD.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618