Nick Wright: LeBron actively recruiting top free agents is ‘the only hope the Lakers have’
The Los Angeles Lakers are in dismay and the team needs to add some pieces to the roster to become a competitive team again. Hear why Nick Wright thinks that having LeBron James recruiting free agents to join the team is the only hope that the team has.
