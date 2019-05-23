Cris Carter proposes a Kevin Durant – Kawhi Leonard pairing in New York
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kawhi Leonard
- New York Knicks
- Toronto Raptors
-
Cris Carter discusses the best landing spot for Kawhi Leonard in free agency. Hear why Cris thinks the New York Knicks would be a good fit.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618