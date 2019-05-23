Nick Wright: Kawhi guarding Giannis is ‘creating a problem’ for the Bucks
Nick Wright and Cris Carter look ahead to Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 5. Nick explains how the Kawhi Leonard- Giannis Antetokounmpo matchup is impacting this series.
