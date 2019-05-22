Vincent Goodwill insists the Lakers turn over recruiting free agents to LeBron James
Video Details
Vincent Goodwill lays out a plan on what the Los Angeles Lakers should do to land a big name free agent and obviously it revolves around LeBron James. Do you agree with Vincent?
