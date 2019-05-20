Nick Wright breaks down Draymond Green’s impact as Warriors dominate series against Blazers
Nick Wright discusses the Golden State Warriors' success against the Portland Trail Blazers without Kevin Durant. Hear what Nick had to say about Draymond Green's impact on the Warriors while KD is sidelined with injury.
