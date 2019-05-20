Isiah Thomas says Kawhi Leonard gave one of the ‘greatest perseverance performances’ in a playoff
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kawhi Leonard
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Toronto Raptors
-
Isiah Thomas joins today's show to discuss Kawhi Leonard. Isiah praises Kawhi for scoring 36 points while limping throughout Game 3 and leading his team to a double OT win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618