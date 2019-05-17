Nick Wright predicts the Eastern Conference will be ‘too strong’ for anyone to dominate — like LeBron did
Nick Wright talks the future of the Eastern Conference. Hear why Nick thinks if Kevin Durant joins the New York Knicks, with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee and a healthy Joel Embiid in Philadelphia - the East will be to strong to dominate like LeBron James did with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.
