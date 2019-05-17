Chris Broussard on Golden State: ‘Even without Kevin Durant, the Warriors can win this title’
Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Cris Carter on today's show to discuss Golden State's title chances without Kevin Durant. Hear why Broussard is confident the Warriors can still the title with KD sidelined.
