Chris Broussard lists adjustments the Blazers need to make ahead of Game 2
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Golden State Warriors
- Northwest
- Pacific
- Portland Trail Blazers
- West
- West
-
Chris Broussard joins today's show to discuss the the Portland Trail Blazers Game 1 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Broussard lays out what adjustments the Blazers need to make ahead of Game 2.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618