Nick Wright illustrates the Sixers net rating to show Joel Embiid’s impact
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Joel Embiid
- Nick Wright
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Toronto Raptors
Nick Wright and Cris Carter react to the Philadelphia 76ers defeating the Toronto Raptors to force a Game 7. Nick shows the Sixers net rating when Joel Embiid is on and off the bench to explain Embiid's impact in this series.
