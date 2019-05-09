Cris Carter thinks the Lakers should consider trading LeBron James
Video Details
Negotiations between the Los Angeles Lakers and Tyronn Lue have reached an impasse without a deal to make him the franchise's next head coach. Hear why Cris Carter thinks it's time for the Lakers to consider trading LeBron James to rebuild the team.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618