Nick Wright makes a bold prediction about the Milwaukee Bucks after eliminating the Celtics
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks eliminate Kyrie Irving, Celtics 116-91 to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. Hear why Nick Wright predicts the Milwaukee Bucks will win the NBA championship. Do you agree with Nick?
