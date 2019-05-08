Nick Wright blames Embiid and Simmons for 76ers’ Game 5 loss
'The 2 key pieces for the 76ers did not show up', Nick Wright reacts to the Toronto Raptors 125-89 blow out win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Nick weighs in on Joel Embiid and Ben Simmon's disappointing performances in Game 5.
