Nick Wright: Warriors would be ‘insane’ to give Klay Thompson any reason to test the free agency waters
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Golden State Warriors
- Kevin Durant
- Klay Thompson
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Nick Wright and Cris Carter react to reports Golden State is 'bracing for change' with Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson entering free agency. Nick doubts KD is staying and explains why the Warriors would 'insane' to let Klay leave.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618