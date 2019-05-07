Nick Wright says the series and Kyrie’s tenure in Boston is over after Game 4 loss to Bucks
Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss the Boston Celtics' Game 4 loss to Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks. Hear why Nick and Cris think the series is over and it's been a missed opportunity for the Kyrie and the Celtics.
