Vincent Goodwill discusses LeBron’s frustration with Magic Johnson’s resignation from the Lakers
Video Details
Vincent Goodwill reacts to LeBron James sharing his initial thoughts about Magic Johnson's resignation for the Los Angeles Lakers on his show The Shop: Uninterrupted.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618