Kevin Love explains why Ty Lue would be a great choice as LeBron, Lakers’ next head coach
Video Details
Kevin Love joins today's show. Hear why Kevin thinks it would be a great decision for the Los Angeles Lakers to hire Ty Lue to coach LeBron James and the young Lakers.
