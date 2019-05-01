Nick Wright says it’s critical for Chris Paul to step up for the Rockets to have any chance in this series
Antoine Walker joins Nick Wright and Cris Carter is discuss Houston Rockets - Golden State Warriors series. They all agree Chris Paul needs to step up for the Rockets to have a chance in this playoff series. Will the Rockets win Game 3 Saturday?
