Nick Wright questions if LeBron can land a star free agent with the Lakers front office drama
Cris Carter and Nick Wright react to rumors that league agents and GMs consider Linda Rambis 'shadow owner' in the Los Angeles Lakers front office. Hear how Cris and Nick think this will impact LeBron James' chance to pair with a star this offseason.
