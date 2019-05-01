Cris Carter: Giannis was the key to Bucks’ Game 2 win over the Celtics
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Boston Celtics
- Central
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Milwaukee Bucks
-
Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated in the Milwaukee Bucks' 123-102 win over the Boston Celtics to tie the series. Cris Carter and Nick Wright break down Giannis' performance in Bucks' Game 2 win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618