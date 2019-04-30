Cris Carter cautions the Rockets to focus on adjustments – not refs in Game 2 vs. Warriors
Video Details
Cris Carter and Nick Wright look ahead to Golden State vs Houston Game 2. Hear why Cris insists the Rockets should focus on adjustment they need to make instead of the officiating. Do you agree with Cris?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618