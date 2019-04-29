Nick Wright on Rockets’ Game 1 loss: Warriors have gotten a clear and obvious edge in the officiating
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Golden State Warriors
- Houston Rockets
- James Harden
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
James Harden was critical of the officiating in Houston's Game 1 loss to Golden State. Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss how the Warriors seem to have an obvious edge in the officiating and why that threatens the series.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618